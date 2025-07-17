-
I updated Vivaldi to a new version(7.5.3735.54) using ChocolateyGUI. After that, an error window like the one in the image appeared, and finally a window like the second image appeared and I couldn't do anything. I would like to know how to restore or delete the profile. The environment is Windows 11 and the profile is "default".
@FunkyTaro said in Vivaldi don't start with message 'profile error occurred'. Please help me:
Chocolatey
I do not know if Chocolatey install will update the same as with Vivaldi Installer. And i do not suspect that installation by a third party installer is supported by Vivaldi.
Do you use Vivaldi installed for All Users or only For the User or Standalone?
if you have made a manual daily backups of your profile folder at
C:\Users\YOURNAME\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\you should be able to restore from it the old profile into Default\ folder.
@FunkyTaro I didn't understood very well how choco works (or why using it) but if it does containerization - so you don't have a path to browse for - you might have more chances in contacting the owner repo