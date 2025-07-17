-
kurokirasama
hey, i just made a change from gnome to hyprland in ubuntu 24.04. When opening vivaldi for the first time, it deleted all my passwords. I imported from chrome and from a file, but vivaldi:password-manager/settings remains empty. Also, even though i have enabled to save passwords, no new passwords are save despite clicking the save password button after loging in to services.

@kurokirasama If you didn't delete "everything gnome", it didn't delete your passwords, you simply can't access them without adding the parameter
--password-store=gnome-libsecret
https://chromium.googlesource.com/chromium/src/+/master/docs/linux/password_storage.md