Latest Vivaldi version has "Automagically" set background processes to continue to run after close.

Very INVASIVE!

I do not want Vivaldi running in the background after I have finished my web session.

Furthermore, you have HIDDEN the "System" settings and the ability to disable this behavior.

Very disrespectful of your users, and poor programming. You are becoming more like Google and MicroSlop in your development.

I had to dig around on the web to find the procedure to DISABLE this disrespectful behavior.

BTW, to get the "System" settings to display,

Enter in the address bar:

chrome:system

That will expose the "System" menu, then you can turn off the

"Continue running background apps when Vivaldi is closed" toggle switch.

Bottom Line:

DO NOT SCREW AROUND WITH MY SETTINGS!!

You have no idea what I prefer, or what else I have going on MY MACHINE!