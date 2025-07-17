Hello,

I really enjoy using Vivaldi— it’s easily the best browser I’ve ever tried.

However, I’m running into a significant issue with bookmarks.

When I open the bookmark panel in the sidebar, scroll down, and click a link, the page opens as expected.

But after I close and reopen the bookmark panel, the scroll position resets to the very top instead of staying where it was.

Because the panel returns to the top every time I close it, I have to scroll all the way back down to reach the same folder or link—over and over again. (I hope this description makes sense.)

This only happens in the bookmark panel; other sidebar panels such as History remember their scroll position just fine.

Is there any way to fix or work around this behavior?

For reference, I’ve already tried a clean install. I’m on the latest version of Vivaldi, running Windows 11.

I would greatly appreciate any advice the community can offer.

Thank you very much for your time and help.