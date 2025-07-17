-
Hello,
I really enjoy using Vivaldi— it’s easily the best browser I’ve ever tried.
However, I’m running into a significant issue with bookmarks.
When I open the bookmark panel in the sidebar, scroll down, and click a link, the page opens as expected.
But after I close and reopen the bookmark panel, the scroll position resets to the very top instead of staying where it was.
Because the panel returns to the top every time I close it, I have to scroll all the way back down to reach the same folder or link—over and over again. (I hope this description makes sense.)
This only happens in the bookmark panel; other sidebar panels such as History remember their scroll position just fine.
Is there any way to fix or work around this behavior?
For reference, I’ve already tried a clean install. I’m on the latest version of Vivaldi, running Windows 11.
I would greatly appreciate any advice the community can offer.
Thank you very much for your time and help.
@gaidai102mob, having all bookmarks in the Side Bar isn't very practical, if you have a lot of these. It's better to use the Bookmark bar, and store the Bookmarks in several folders and dirct accesses for the most used, so it's way easier to find the bookmark you want.
Pesala
I can confirm this undesirable behaviour. It does not matter if the bookmarks are sorted Manually or by Title. The previously opened bookmark is still selected, so you can easily navigate back to using down cursor, up cursor.
However, Catweasle’s suggestion is a better solution. The Bookmark Bar can show a small subset of all your bookmarks; just those that you use frequently.
sedative29rus
I’d argue that submitting a bug report is actually the best solution here.
There is a topic from almost 2 weeks ago.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/110102/bookmark-page-scrolling-to-the-top-when-opened-since-updating