I have many devices and with workspace sync across all those devices would make my life much easier. Any plans for this?
@aicognitive currently no plan to add workspace sync.
Is there some sort of access I can get to the browser settings via api or other means to do this myself?
there is already an open request for this https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/100573/sync-workspaces-with-tabs-between-computers?_=1752933236083
after Vivaldi devs decided to mark as "closed" the previous one https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/85001/sync-workspaces?page=1
but they never actually implemented a sync.
You can just see what you have opened on other instances of the browser, which is completely useless for people with many machines.
Thank you for the info. Too bad, this is one of those really useful features for those who really need efficiency and not manual duplication. I am quite technical so as always, I will figure something out.