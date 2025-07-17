there is already an open request for this https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/100573/sync-workspaces-with-tabs-between-computers?_=1752933236083

after Vivaldi devs decided to mark as "closed" the previous one https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/85001/sync-workspaces?page=1

but they never actually implemented a sync.

You can just see what you have opened on other instances of the browser, which is completely useless for people with many machines.