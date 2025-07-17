-
On my Debian 12 KDE Plasma i use Breeze Dark.
In Vivaldis chrome:settings is GTK enabled.
Vivaldi Settings → Themes has theme Dark.
Vivaldi Settings → Appearance → Website Appearance → Auto.
Operating System: Debian GNU/Linux 12
KDE Plasma Version: 5.27.5
KDE Frameworks Version: 5.103.0
Qt Version: 5.15.8
Kernel Version: 6.1.0-37-amd64 (64-bit)
Graphics Platform: X11
xdg-desktop-portal-gtk: 1.14.1-1
But if Vivaldi starts, it has the light-gray screen with the Vivaldi V-icon.
webpages f.ex. the forum is rendered dark.
Context menu is dark.
Any confirms?
-
What a hell.
The Vivaldi 7.5 Stable Flatpak works with a dark splash..
-
@DoctorG I would have checked that for you but I upgraded yesterday to Debian 13 (w/ Wayland) where it is working fine (just as on Arch)
-
@npro Yes, Debian 13 aka Trixie aka Testing works nice. I can wait until Trixie get released.