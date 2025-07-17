-
samuelbrisson
Hi,
I'm experiencing an issue where Vivaldi always redirects
http://my-site.lndo.siteto
https://..., even though:
- My local server does not perform any redirection to HTTPS (verified in
.htaccessand Apache config).
- Other Chromium-based browsers like Chrome and Edge access the URL via HTTP without redirection.
- This is a development environment using Lando, where
.lndo.sitepoints to a local container via a reverse proxy.
Things I’ve already tried (without success):
- Cleared HSTS entry via
vivaldi://net-internals/#hsts
- Tested in Private Window (still redirects)
- Disabled "Always use secure connections" / HTTPS-Only Mode in Privacy settings
- Tested with a fresh user profile (I'm new to Vivaldi)
In DevTools, the initial request shows
:scheme: https, meaning Vivaldi sends HTTPS directly, without even attempting HTTP first.
Questions:
- Is there any other mechanism in Vivaldi that could be forcing HTTPS?
- Is there a way to fully disable this behavior for local development domains, either globally or per domain?
Thanks in advance for any help!
yngve Vivaldi Team
@samuelbrisson Possibility: HTTPS (tried) first. If there is a open and active HTTPS (port 443) on the server, then that is used. Solution: Disable the 443 port
Chrome is using a logic that if you enter "http://example.com" in the Omnibox address bar it will load that without doing the HTTPS first; I am not sure if that particular logic is active in Vivaldi's integration of the Omnibox, or not.
For reference, if there is a hardcoded HSTS entry for a domain, it can't be removed (I am not sure if your "lndo.site" reference is to a valid domain or not; there is no entry for that domain at least). However: a HTTPS site can specify a HSTS flag for the site or the domain, and the only way to avoid that is by never visiting the secure site, possibly in the entire domain (this has caused problems with some firewalls using a name alias to manage the firewall, direct IP address works fine, but if you ever visited the vendor page, the management alias access was forced to HTTPS).
samuelbrisson
Hi, thanks for the detailed explanation.
Your hypothesis about HTTPS and HSTS behavior does seem relevant, but I’d like to clarify a few things regarding my setup to ensure we’re on the same page:
- The domain I'm using is a [Laravel Valet / Local environment] domain:
*.lndo.site, which is automatically generated by Lando, a local development tool. These domains are not publicly accessible and resolve to localhost (usually 127.0.0.1 or a Docker bridge IP).
- There’s no HTTPS configured or served on these domains in my local setup. Everything is intentionally served over HTTP for development.
- When I type
http://myproject.lndo.sitein Chrome/Edge, it respects the HTTP scheme and loads as expected. However, in Vivaldi, it forcibly switches to HTTPS even when I type the full
http://scheme.
- Clearing the HSTS settings via
chrome://net-internals/#hstsdoesn’t seem to help.
- To rule out any browser caching or prior visit, I also tested a completely new subdomain (never visited before) and opened it in Incognito mode – the redirect still occurred.
I understand that if the HTTPS port is open and listening, Vivaldi might default to it, but in this case, there is no service on port 443 for these domains. Would Vivaldi still attempt an upgrade to HTTPS by default regardless?
Is there a way I can explicitly tell Vivaldi to trust HTTP for specific local domains, or disable this forced redirection behavior in local development?
Thanks again for your help and your time.
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
These are two mutually exclusive statements.
Are you saying it switches to HTTPS and then gets an error?
If the server is not listening on 443 it should just get a connection refused, and that should happen pretty quickly and the browser will fall back to 80.
If you connect to the server and it replies with a
404 Temporary Redirectthen clearly the server is listening on 443:
No idea why the request url would be
http://while the
:schemewould be https though, makes no sense to me.
I have not heard about a "404 Temporary Redirect" code before. It's certainly not part of the HTTP spec.
https://www.rfc-editor.org/rfc/rfc9110.html#name-404-not-found
Must be some kind of container hacked code.
@samuelbrisson try open
chrome://flags/#unsafely-treat-insecure-origin-as-secure, add in the text area
http://*.lndo.site, http://lndo.siteand set To Enable.
Restart Vivaldi.
samuelbrisson
Hi,
Thanks for your reply. I can confirm that this option works. However, I have to enter the full URL because the field doesn’t accept wildcards (it simply removes them on save/restart).
But if I input the full URL, it works. I’ll have to add each URL manually one by one, but at least it’s a working solution!
Thanks again for taking the time to respond.
Have a good day!
I think a / at end is enough – means
http://dom.ain/
You can use comma to separate the entries or each line by line as you like.