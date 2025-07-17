@ samuelbrisson Possibility: HTTPS (tried) first. If there is a open and active HTTPS (port 443) on the server, then that is used. Solution: Disable the 443 port

Chrome is using a logic that if you enter "http://example.com" in the Omnibox address bar it will load that without doing the HTTPS first; I am not sure if that particular logic is active in Vivaldi's integration of the Omnibox, or not.

For reference, if there is a hardcoded HSTS entry for a domain, it can't be removed (I am not sure if your "lndo.site" reference is to a valid domain or not; there is no entry for that domain at least). However: a HTTPS site can specify a HSTS flag for the site or the domain, and the only way to avoid that is by never visiting the secure site, possibly in the entire domain (this has caused problems with some firewalls using a name alias to manage the firewall, direct IP address works fine, but if you ever visited the vendor page, the management alias access was forced to HTTPS).