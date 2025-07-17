last edited by

Highlights from the new version include:

🧭 Updated navigation sidebar - “Explore” is now called “Trending”, there’s an easier access point to hashtags you follow and more.

Pinned posts carousel - There’s no longer a need to scroll past all the pinned posts to get to the latest posts.

#️⃣ Featured tab on your profile - Promote accounts and showcase your hashtagged posts.

️ Improved Lists management - Creating lists and adding accounts to them is easier than ever.

But that’s not all. Read the full release blog from the Mastodon team here: https://blog.joinmastodon.org/2025/07/mastodon-4.4/.