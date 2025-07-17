Serious issue with the Sync function - All my 3 devices share the same vivaldi account but only my PC syncs with my android smartphone. The vivaldi on my laptop does not sync with my PC nor the smartphone despite I have re-logged in and out of the same user account on all devices, typed in all encryption keys again and used the reset remote data button. The vivaldi on my laptop just didn't sync with the other two devices, which are all on the same network, and now the vivaldi on my laptop keep asking me to scan the QR code for my phone, which is already linked with my PC and had vivaldi installed on it. Can the developer (or anyone) please help to resolve this bug, please ? Many thanks.