Can you change the color of the pictogram names under the pictograms? They are black now and with a darker pattern in the background unreadable.
@Arnoud You mean tooltips? Same as you see when hovering over the sidebar buttons? Or you specifically mean on emoji on some website, like
@sgunhouse
No, I mean the names under the pictograms/favourites on the startpage
@Arnoud Is your Windows in light or dark mode?
Which theme do you use?
For me on Windows 11 with theme Dark all is nice.
@DoctorG
My Windows is in the light mode, that's what I like most
Pesala Ambassador
@Arnoud I tried with all the default themes, and the text is black with them all.
What theme are you using?
@Arnoud There is a setting to show or hide the title of the speed dials - did you check that says "Show"?
@Arnoud Please create a area screenshot of such and upload here.
I switched to the dark mode to solve the issue. Thank you all for your help.