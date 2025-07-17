-
twisted8000
So I looked in settings and can't really find it. Is there a way to turn off the download sound? I looked under sound and just saw one setting for sound. It's odd it just started doing it one day and I was downloading files the whole day.
Thanks for your help.
@twisted8000 The sound is created by Windows when its toasts notifications appear.
Nothing in Vivaldi settings to changed this.
In Windows 11 you can change System → Notifications, at section for apps select the Vivaldi > , switch off setting Sound for Notification, close Windows Settings.
szaboz8113
@twisted8000 What operating system are you using?
twisted8000
Windows 10
