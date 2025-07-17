I recently switched from Firefox to Vivaldi. I love the browser for being made in Europe, being privacy-focused and having workspaces which really suits my needs (I do web development on one workspace, casual browsing on the other, for example).

However, the big issue I'm having is that when click on links it can often take several seconds for anything to happen (at worst 5 seconds). The new page does load eventually, but there's no indication that page is loading or anything at all is happening. I often start clicking the link multiple times out of frustration in order to load it, but that doesn't work (not surprising really :D).

For debugging purposes I've disabled all my extensions (not that there are many, but I'm using Proton Pass, Proton VPN, Wappalyzer, Autoscroll and RSS Feed Reader) but that didn't help at all. I've also cleared browser's cache, cookies etc., no effect. I made a Vivaldi profile as well and logged out, disabled syncing, didn't help. I also disabled GPU hardware acceleration, because I read somewhere that it might also cause issues on certain systems. I also did everything listed in here, but nothing has helped. I don't have all that many tabs open usually, less than 10 most of the time.

Usually when I've had these kind of issues with software, reinstalling them hasn't helped at all, so if you can give me some other pointers other than "just reinstall it", I'd appreciate that

I'm on Linux Mint 22.1 Cinnamon, my CPU is Intel i7-7700k, 16 GB of DDR4 RAM and the OS (and Vivaldi) are installed on a M.2 SSD so speed shouldn't be an hard drive related issue. My GPU is GeForce RTX 3060 (12 GB's of VRAM) and I'm using Nvidia's proprietary drivers. I'm using the latest stable version the browser (yesterday I downloaded and installed the latest update through Mint's package manager).