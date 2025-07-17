-
laurikuparinen
I recently switched from Firefox to Vivaldi. I love the browser for being made in Europe, being privacy-focused and having workspaces which really suits my needs (I do web development on one workspace, casual browsing on the other, for example).
However, the big issue I'm having is that when click on links it can often take several seconds for anything to happen (at worst 5 seconds). The new page does load eventually, but there's no indication that page is loading or anything at all is happening. I often start clicking the link multiple times out of frustration in order to load it, but that doesn't work (not surprising really :D).
For debugging purposes I've disabled all my extensions (not that there are many, but I'm using Proton Pass, Proton VPN, Wappalyzer, Autoscroll and RSS Feed Reader) but that didn't help at all. I've also cleared browser's cache, cookies etc., no effect. I made a Vivaldi profile as well and logged out, disabled syncing, didn't help. I also disabled GPU hardware acceleration, because I read somewhere that it might also cause issues on certain systems. I also did everything listed in here, but nothing has helped. I don't have all that many tabs open usually, less than 10 most of the time.
Usually when I've had these kind of issues with software, reinstalling them hasn't helped at all, so if you can give me some other pointers other than "just reinstall it", I'd appreciate that
I'm on Linux Mint 22.1 Cinnamon, my CPU is Intel i7-7700k, 16 GB of DDR4 RAM and the OS (and Vivaldi) are installed on a M.2 SSD so speed shouldn't be an hard drive related issue. My GPU is GeForce RTX 3060 (12 GB's of VRAM) and I'm using Nvidia's proprietary drivers. I'm using the latest stable version the browser (yesterday I downloaded and installed the latest update through Mint's package manager).
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
How often? Every time? Only sometimes?
Any specific sites?
Examples?
Does not sound like a performance issue to me.
Could be related to extensions, so make sure to always close tabs, clear cache and restart the browser after disabling them.
My guess would be it sounds like a network/socket connection issue, i.e. it takes a long time for a new connection to be established.
Or possibly a DNS resolve issue, depending on if the target domain is already cached or not.
So if it's a network issue, you need to look at your system setup, if any local firewalls or VPNs, security services etc.
And compare to how stuff is setup in regards to your other browser.
Troubleshooting network connections is tricky.
The net-export page can be used to capture a log that can be examined to maybe figure out where the delay comes from:
chrome://net-export
It's really difficult to say how often it happens, but I'd say it's "sometimes", like every 10th click on a link in a certain web page. It happens on basically every site, but I've noticed that the more "static" ones (like old school forums) are more bound to have this issue. One site I'm using all the time and has this issue is https://futisforum2.org.
I suspected networking issue, but sort of ruled it out as Firefox and Chromium work on this OS just fine. I hardly ever use VPN, and I'm unsure what security settings or firewall stuff I should be looking on Mint to see, if there's a difference. Any pointers?
I can also log my network activity with net-export.
I just saw this on my browser's performance tab, when trying to reload this forum page and it took really long to do so:
Largest Contentful Paint (LCP)
20.50 s
Your local LCP value of 20.50 s is poor.
Doesn't matter. Often users discover after the fact they have special rules in whatever weird proxy, firewall or DNS setup they have running for other browsers but not Vivaldi. This seems to especially be the case for Linux users for some reason, maybe they just like to experiment with networking.
Any pointers?
Not really, I'm on Windows so I have no networking issues
If that's the case, it points more towards a GPU driver/slowness issue, so I don't really know - I'm no expert on the dev.tools stuff
Make sure to do this:
- Clear cache
- Close all tabs
- Restart browser
- Wait a couple minutes for the regular startup network connections to finish
- Start logging
- Recreate the problem in a single tab
- Make note of what url was attempted to go to when the issue happened
- Stop the logging
- Examine the log in the log viewer
Pages on that site load in less than a second here.
thanks for the help already!
One thing I'm going to do is update my GPU drivers. Nvidia has released newer drivers (I'm on 550, the newest is 575), so I'm going to install that and see if it makes any difference.
Also going to do the other stuff you mentioned.
@laurikuparinen Updating the drivers could be worth a try. I'm on 572 but I rarely update, and on Windows so completely different in any case.
The GPU driver info page is:
chrome://gpu
The most important is if it says "Hardware accelerated" or not. It's necessary for ALL to be HW though. For reference, mine is (RTX3070, Win10):
* Canvas: Hardware accelerated * Direct Rendering Display Compositor: Disabled * Compositing: Hardware accelerated * Multiple Raster Threads: Enabled * OpenGL: Enabled * Rasterization: Hardware accelerated * Raw Draw: Disabled * Skia Graphite: Disabled * TreesInViz: Disabled * Video Decode: Hardware accelerated * Video Encode: Hardware accelerated * Vulkan: Disabled * WebGL: Hardware accelerated * WebGL2: Hardware accelerated * WebGPU: Hardware accelerated * WebNN: Disabled
Might also be worth installing another Chromium based browser, like Opera, Brave or Ungoogled Chromium just to check if this is Chromium-related.
@Pathduck I did everything you listed above. I actually noticed that when I was just mindlessly browsing around and clicking on links with no time to spare the lag issue was not present. Then I decided to stay idle on one page and then refresh and voila: the refresh took over 5 seconds.
The log file is huge, but I can't make anything out of it. I stopped logging after the last lagged loading and noticed that the end of the log contains these:
"https://gto.futisforum2.org \u003Chttps://futisforum2.org same_site>":{"active_socket_count":1,"backup_job_timer_is_running":false,"connect_jobs":[],"idle_sockets":[],"is_stalled":false,"pending_request_count":0},"https://i.imgur.com \u003Chttps://futisforum2.org same_site>":{"active_socket_count":1,"backup_job_timer_is_running":false,"connect_jobs":[],"idle_sockets":[],"is_stalled":false,"pending_request_count":0},"https://lwadm.com \u003Chttps://futisforum2.org same_site>":{"active_socket_count":1,"backup_job_timer_is_running":false,"connect_jobs":[],"idle_sockets":[],"is_stalled":false,"pending_request_count":0},"https://pbs.twimg.com \u003Chttps://futisforum2.org same_site>":{"active_socket_count":1,"backup_job_timer_is_running":false,"connect_jobs":[],"idle_sockets":[],"is_stalled":false,"pending_request_count":0},"pm/https://m1api.neuwo.ai \u003Chttps://futisforum2.org same_site>":{"active_socket_count":1,"backup_job_timer_is_running":false,"connect_jobs":[],"idle_sockets":[],"is_stalled":false,"pending_request_count":0}},"handed_out_socket_count":6,"idle_socket_count":2,"max_socket_count":256,"max_sockets_per_group":6,"name":"[direct://]","type":"transport_socket_pool"}]
Is that "idle_sockets" something to be concerned about?
-
@laurikuparinen It's not supposed to be human readable
https://netlog-viewer.appspot.com/#import
Share the file, I could have a look, but no guarantees, I'm no networking expert.
Did the GPU driver update help, I guess not?
Sounds like either DNS entries or sockets timing out and having to be reestablished. But that's just guessing.
Nope, updating GPU drivers didn't help at all. I enabled hardware acceleration on Vivaldi settings and that didn't do anything either.
Yeah, it does sound like that.
Anyways, here's the log: https://drive.proton.me/urls/MFK97JZRR8#gwwXHHrawykM
-
@laurikuparinen OK had a quick look, can't really tell if something takes a long time, and it's a BIG log with a lot of requests to other domains. I assume these are ads on the forum page, so a good idea to enable the adblocker when capturing a log.
For a smaller/better capture make sure you're ONLY opening the site in question, and only capture enough to reproduce the problem.
I also notice extensions are enabled, I know I didn't say to disable them for the test but it would be a good idea as they also make network connections.
Especially this "Wappalyzer" thing I have no idea what it does.
I noticed you're using
127.0.0.53:53as the DNS server.
The default in Vivaldi (and all Chromium browsers) is to try DNS-over-HTTPS first if a supported provider is found in the OS DNS resolver config.
Try going to Settings > Network and switch to for instance Cloudflare or OpenDNS, and see if the problem goes away.
This might help narrow the problem down to DNS issues with your local server.
I use Cloudflare myself since it gives the fastest response times, but I have disabled DoH in the browser and rely on my router's DNS service.
I have also added
1.1.1.1in the OS resolve config so test installs of Vivaldi will use Cloudflare DoH by default.
-
@Pathduck I tried both Cloudflare and OpenDNS, but I still get the same issue. Though it would seem I got less lag with OpenDNS than usual, so I'll probably stick with it now for the time being.
Btw Wappalyzer is a tool which tells what technologies are used in sites. It's quite handy and interesting as well.
-
@laurikuparinen Try this:
- Open the forum site
- Enable the tracker+adblocker
- Open Developer Tools, Network tab
- Reload the page with Ctrl+F5
- Enable the "Preserve Log" option on top
- Recreate the issue, either by waiting or clicking around
- When the issue occurs, note the url you were going to when it happened
- Save a HAR file by using the Export HAR button (HAR files are sanitized, cookie values etc are removed)
- Compress (it gets really big) and share the HAR file and specify the url where the problem occurred
You might also see the problem yourself under the Timing tab when selecting the request where it hung. It should show where exactly the delay is.
I'm sure it's useful, but troubleshooting is a process of elimination, so anything that could possibly interfere needs to be disabled.
-
@Pathduck I saved the HAR file when my browser started to lag: https://drive.proton.me/urls/CGHSXBC3A0#ZUsirUQ1I0kA
I was trying to go to this url: https://futisforum2.org/index.php?board=3.0
I did notice this error from Time-tab when the lag occured, which might be interesting:
Name: index.php?board=3.0, status: (failed) net::ERR_TIMED_OUT, type: prefetch, time: 10.00s (iniator was the url I was in when clicking the link and the size was 0.0 kb)
-
@laurikuparinen Yes, the prefetch thing seems to be part of the cause.
10 sec is a long time, but I don't really understand what "prefetch" does.
I think it's some kind of new browser spec that follows links on the page and gets the document before you click on it.
It seems related to the Chromium setting under
chrome://settings/performanceand enabled by default.
Try disabling that feature from Vivaldi's Settings > Webpages > Prefetch and see if it helps.
For me it looks like this:
Note the
503 Service Unavailable (from prefetch cache)
But it finishes in 27ms so clearly not a problem here.
Where do you see this in the HAR file? In the JSON file itself?
All I'm seeing is:
Possibly it's some kind of Cloudflare problem (the site uses CF) and for some reason the prefetch request times out instead of just finishing. But FF also supports prefetch I think.
-
@Pathduck I disabled the prefetch from the settings and so far it seems to have done the trick. At least for now I haven't experienced issues with delayed or laggy loading
Thanks a ton for the help!