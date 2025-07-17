-
Why before clicking on the URL bar ...
Also need to use your mouse to click on the URL bar ...
Direct press ( alt + f ) on the keyboard , it's more convenient ...
@ioc2e3 Typing
Alt
fworks for me on my english UI to open the file menu.
Hit
F8to focus address field.
What do you need?
Could be that your translation is missing something?
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
Kind of annoying Vivaldi chose such strange defaults.
I always have to map
Alt+Din every install I do.
Yes, old Opera had the same, and apparently
Alt+Dinterferes with default menu keys in some languages.
Never heard of
Alt+Fbeing used though, possibly in some strange locales.
@ioc2e3 If you use Settings → Keyboard you can set
Alt+Ffor Page → Focus address field.
Hope Vivaldi Browser defaults ...
Press ( alt + f ) on the keyboard → focus URL bar ...
.
Pesala Ambassador
@ioc2e3 You can assign Alt+F to Focus Address Field if you wish, but it is not recommended because it will mess up Access Key Alt+F to open the file menu (at least for English UI).
The default shortcuts are F8 and Ctrl+L.