Hello,
For the past month or so, I haven’t been able to log in to Amazon using the Vivaldi browser. After entering my username and password, Amazon prompts for a one-time password (OTP), but I never receive the text message. When I try to resend it, I get an “internal error” message.
Interestingly, I have no issues when logging in through Google Chrome or via Alexa—OTP messages arrive instantly. The issue seems to be specific to Vivaldi.
Any ideas?
TIA
@ForeverNoob At his time i can not check Amazon's Two Factor Authentication.
How are the TOTP numbers generated on your Linux?
But on this Test page for TOTP, 2FA with my TOTP Android app it works.
Does it work for you?
@ForeverNoob Try Guest Profile (such is without extensions ans special settings) and tell if that works.
Update: I also tried logging into Amazon using Google Chrome on my Android phone, but I still didn’t receive the OTP. So it doesn’t seem to be a Vivaldi-specific issue. Thanks for your help.
@ForeverNoob said in Amazon OTP Issue on Vivaldi Browser:
using Google Chrome on my Android phone, but I still didn’t receive the OTP. So it doesn’t seem to be a Vivaldi-specific issue.
Oh, same on other browsers like Chrome, Chromium or Edge? Bad.
Thanks for feedback on the problem with Amazon.
Keeps me away to enable OTP on Amazon.