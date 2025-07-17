-
Linux Flatpak 7.5.3735.47 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
When Direct Match is disabled in settings, Direct Match results are still shown.
On the MacOS version, Direct Match works as expected.
-
@trbrooker Which Linux and Desktop environment?
And run in shell
flatpak updateto update to 7.5.3735.54 and test again.
I checked Ubuntu 25 GNOME with a flatpak Vivaldi install and i could disable Direct Match in Settings.
The i typed am in address field and i did not get a Direct Match in dropdown.
-
@trbrooker said in Unable to disable Direct match on Linux:
When Direct Match is disabled in settings
Really deactivated in Settings → Search → Allow Search Suggestions → Direct Match?