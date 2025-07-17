Hello,

While ago, after a Vivaldi update my Profile page that I use frequently turned totally useless.

I am working with around ±100 profiles that were in alphabetical order and made my access to portals for different products very convenient.

After the update all profile shortcuts are ordered random ? anyway impossible to find. No search available. Totally useless.

Am I the only one experiencing this issue ??

Then there are topics here about the "New" tab after an update that can not be disabled but it is not very good for my attitude towards Vivaldi when you have to click it away for the so many time.

Besides above still my favorite browser but please fix the profiles page or let me know how to if I miss something.