I always get every new update, and I can download them without any problems, the browser restarts as it should do. But nothing ever changes — it's the same as when I first downloaded it months ago. I see what's supposed to be new in the updates, but I don't have any of that. I don't know if maybe I have something enabled that's preventing it from changing.
Pesala Ambassador
@Rofrozz Look in Help, About. The latest Stable version is 7.5.3735.54 (Stable channel) (64-bit).
If it is older than that, download the installer and install it again. Take a note whether you’re installing it for All User, the Current User, or as a Standalone version.
Pesala Ambassador
@Rofrozz What changes do you expect to see that you’re not seeing?