-
VivaldiHeaven
When I right-click a tab stack, I used to have the option to "Rename Tab Stack". It is now gone.
I installed older versions back through June '25, but the option did not re-appear. Wondering if this was an intentional removal, or if I'm just missing something on my end to re-enable that capability?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@VivaldiHeaven It was moved to a dialog. Try Edit.
-
VivaldiHeaven
That did the trick - thank you!
-
Pesala Ambassador
@VivaldiHeaven Tip: To mark a thread as resolved (to save time for others):
- Edit the first post
- Open the dropdown on the Submit button and click the radio button saying Ask As Question
- Submit the post again
- Select the three dot vertical menu of the post that resolves the question
- Select the checkmark saying Mark as Correct
-
VivaldiHeaven
Thank you - I'll follow this tip, but honestly that seems like a lot of non-intuitive steps - it's buried and definitely leaves room for improvement. There should be a direct/obvious "resolved" button for the person posting.
Thanks again for the assistance in resolution!
-
VVivaldiHeaven marked this topic as a question
-
VVivaldiHeaven has marked this topic as solved