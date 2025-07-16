I'm migrating from Chrome and overall very happy.

I have about a half dozen icons (no titles) on my bookmark bar. It aligns to the left and leaves about 80+% of the bar blank.

In Chrome, there is a All Bookmarks button aligned to the right on the bookmarks bar that is very handy. Is there a way to create something similar, or maybe to move an extension button down to this space?

It feels like wasted space, and I find myself navigating there frequently.