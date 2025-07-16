-
BiffAmerica
I'm migrating from Chrome and overall very happy.
I have about a half dozen icons (no titles) on my bookmark bar. It aligns to the left and leaves about 80+% of the bar blank.
In Chrome, there is a All Bookmarks button aligned to the right on the bookmarks bar that is very handy. Is there a way to create something similar, or maybe to move an extension button down to this space?
It feels like wasted space, and I find myself navigating there frequently.
@BiffAmerica I use this since a long time to buttonify the bookmark bar.
/* Toolbars | Bookmarkbar in urlbar - based on https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/588331 */ #browser.bookmark-bar-top > #main > .bookmark-bar { width: var(--bar-width); height: 35px; position: absolute; right: 0; z-index: 5; } :root {--bar-width: 34px;} /*use the same width of other icons*/ #browser.bookmark-bar-top > #main > .mainbar {padding-right: var(--bar-width);} #browser.bookmark-bar-top > #main > .bookmark-bar .folder-icon+span { margin-left: 0px; } button.bookmarkbarItem.chevron {padding-left: 0px; padding-top: 4px;} .bookmarkbarItem.chevron svg path { /* FA icon instead of chevron*/ transform: scale(1.2); transform-origin: 0; d: path( "M 2.2508 14.8987 c -0.3474 0.1782 -0.7416 -0.1341 -0.6714 -0.5328 l 0.747 -4.257 L -0.8443 7.0885 c -0.2961 -0.2826 -0.1422 -0.7992 0.2547 -0.855 l 4.4082 -0.6264 L 5.7842 1.7128 c 0.1773 -0.351 0.657 -0.351 0.8343 0 l 1.9656 3.8943 l 4.4082 0.6264 c 0.3969 0.0558 0.5508 0.5724 0.2538 0.855 l -3.1698 3.0204 l 0.747 4.257 c 0.0702 0.3987 -0.324 0.711 -0.6714 0.5328 L 6.2 12.8683 l -3.9501 2.0304 z" ) }
TwilightGarden
BiffAmerica
Thanks @Hadden89!
This is helpful and was very easy to install. It almost does what I want, and I might be able to tweak it.
Best case, I'd like to keep my bookmark bar, and use some of the real estate on the right hand side.
Currently, I added an extension "Neater Bookmarks" which is very similar. Unfortunately it is yet another icon on my extension bar. I think if I could move this icon to the right-hand side of my bookmark bar, I'd be in heaven.
Thanks again for sharing. It does give me options. Meanwhile, I'm still on the hunt.