LukeSkywalker1980
I was just about to try out the Proton VPN that's built into Vivaldi, however, I just want to make sure that the VPN ONLY alters the ip address of the websites I visit within Vivaldi?
I just want the Vivaldi VPN to only change the IP addresses of the websites I visit within Vivaldi.
I need to access my company's website as well as my family's banking website and they will block me when they see me using an IP address that's not mine.
I would be extremely grateful for any help...
Pathduck
@LukeSkywalker1980 Yes, the VPN is just an extension, it can only change the IP the browser uses.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/proton-vpn-for-vivaldi/
they will block me when they see me using an IP address that's not mine
Then disable the VPN when visiting these sites.
VPNs make browsing slower and in my opinion are overrated as privacy measures. You don't HAVE to use a VPN to feel secure even if VPN pushers tell you so.
LukeSkywalker1980
Thanks for your answer!
What actually interested me the most in the Vivaldi VPN is that it ONLY effects the websites that I visit within Vivaldi and not the other apps on my device. It would be a nightmare for me if the Vivaldi VPN effected my chatting apps, my banking app etc
It only affects web traffic from Vivaldi as stated here Proton VPN for Vivaldi | Vivaldi Browser Help and quoted below:
⋮
What is a VPN?
⋮
The VPN feature provided by Proton in Vivaldi is a type of VPN called a “secure web proxy”, meaning that it only affects the web traffic for Vivaldi, and does not affect the network communications of your other apps.
⋮
Should further assurance be need consider trying the following:
go to What is my IP address? | Find my public IP address | IP.me and note IP Address shown
In another browser, like Firefox, go to What is my IP address? | Find my public IP address | IP.me and note IP Address
Observer the IP Address noted in step 2 does not match that from step 3; the latter is your network's public IP Address
LukeSkywalker1980
Wow, you're definitely an expert!
I will try out the Vivaldi Proton VPN as soon as I can.
My only other option was to buy a second PC so that I'd have one PC that was completely not effected by the VPN.
SORRY I forgot to ask if the Vivaldi Proton VPN would effect my torrenting app? This would get me banned from the torrent website. I only torrent Linux ISOs so I'm not doing anything wrong.
Torrent app would not be affected
When using Proton VPN for Vivaldi the only app affected is Vivaldi itself and then specifically only its browsing, i.e. its inbuilt email client is not affected