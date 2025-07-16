I was just about to try out the Proton VPN that's built into Vivaldi, however, I just want to make sure that the VPN ONLY alters the ip address of the websites I visit within Vivaldi?

I just want the Vivaldi VPN to only change the IP addresses of the websites I visit within Vivaldi.

I need to access my company's website as well as my family's banking website and they will block me when they see me using an IP address that's not mine.

I would be extremely grateful for any help...