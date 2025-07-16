@ hoyteternal I've used Vivaldi (a Chromium browser) for near to a decade now, and I've never seen such a warning message.

Please always add a link to such pages when posting on the forum to save others time.

https://blog.programster.org/compress-files-with-zstd

It does look like its from Chromium.

It's definitely not about Third-party Sign-in.

I doubt third-party cookies are involved.

I assume it's something to do with content being embedded on the site (it says so...)

What link does "Learn more about" lead to?

What happens if you press Block and look in Settings > Privacy > Website Permission? Do you see any sites added and what permissions do they have?

Edit: I assume it's this permission, it's not viewable from Vivaldi's settings page:

chrome://settings/content/storageAccess