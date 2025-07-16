-
Hello,
I have been trying to get webxr to work on Vivaldi but it keeps saying to use a compatible browser, from what I have seen Vivaldi supports webxr so I am unsure as to why it is not working, I do not know if it has to be enabled or if it is just not supported anymore, Is this fixable or should I put in a feature request?
Thanks,
@Gromitmug Had you checked https://immersive-web.github.io/webxr-samples/ with current Vivaldi 7.5.3735.54?
What fails for you?
It says the browser supports the webxr api though it does not detect vr support, none of the samples will work either, It works when I open the page on chrome
@Gromitmug You should test Chromium, not Chrome.
And does WebGL fail on the samples or what? You give not much information.
@Gromitmug Works for me, on all the examples that don't require an actual device since I don't have one.
Opening the page in Chrome 138 gives the exact same message:
Your browser implements the WebXR API and may be able to run Virtual Reality or Augmented Reality experiences if you are using a supported OS and the appropriate hardware. ❌ - VR support not detected ❌ - AR support not detected
I assume this is because I don't have an actual VR device.
These demos also work:
https://immersiveweb.dev
sorry if I have phrased the question poorly, I am trying to see if the VR component of webxr works on Vivaldi, Nothing fails on the samples apart from them not being able to detect a VR headset.
@Gromitmug I know Vivaldi has had some problems with detecting HID devices, but this should've been fixed now in 7.5, maybe not for VR devices.
I also assume these VR devices are connected through USB?
If you go to:
https://permission.site
Are you able to get the VR/AR permission to appear?
Are you able to find the device by clicking "HID"?
Test the same in Chrome.
I have zero experience with such devices, so no idea if you're supposed to get a permission dialog or not.
If you go to:
Settings > Security...
There are website permissions for VR/AR, by default set to "Ask". Try toggling them to Allow.
Alternatively, you can access the per-site permissions through the Site Info dialog (padlock icon), Site Settings. This will open the Chromium settings page where you can allow VR.
One workaround I remember was to launch Chromium directly without the Vivaldi UI by modifying the shortcut launch arguments like this:
vivaldi.exe --disable-vivaldi
You can also run this from a command line of course. This will launch stock Chromium, perhaps you there can "allow" or "discover" the devices which should then be saved.
using https://permission.site/ I could not get VR/AR permissions to appear on Vivaldi or chromium, VR permissions would only appear on chrome, clicking HID only let me connect the headsets headphones
I Was able to set Virtual reality to allow in permissions but it did not seem to change anything, and could see it was allowed through the padlock
Chromium was the same though it would crash every time I tried to open site permissions
@Gromitmug said in Webxr not working/supported:
using https://permission.site/ I could not get VR/AR permissions to appear on Vivaldi
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.