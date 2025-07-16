@ Gromitmug I know Vivaldi has had some problems with detecting HID devices, but this should've been fixed now in 7.5, maybe not for VR devices.

I also assume these VR devices are connected through USB?

If you go to:

https://permission.site

Are you able to get the VR/AR permission to appear?

Are you able to find the device by clicking "HID"?

Test the same in Chrome.

I have zero experience with such devices, so no idea if you're supposed to get a permission dialog or not.

If you go to:

Settings > Security...

There are website permissions for VR/AR, by default set to "Ask". Try toggling them to Allow.

Alternatively, you can access the per-site permissions through the Site Info dialog (padlock icon), Site Settings. This will open the Chromium settings page where you can allow VR.