Vivaldi version: 7.5.3735.54
Email: [email protected]
Both the username and password are correct, and I can access my emails in Thunderbird.
However, I encounter the following error in Vivaldi:
21:20:40.451 error [Mail - imap, [email protected]] IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Unexpected char at position 556
21:20:40.451 error [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Unexpected char at position 556
@liuhoo It seems to be a recurrent issue that happen with some providers (QQ included)
I knew there was a master bug for this ( VB-61069 ) but as I can't check, you have to wait for some internals feedback.
@liuhoo Can you try for the broken IMAP account this:
Select the IMAP account
Open context menu → Advanced → Rerun filter for folder
Open context menu → Advanced → Re-sync account
Open context menu → Advanced → Reconnect to server
And restart Vivaldi.
@DoctorG All three buttons were clicked, but the same error message still appeared
@liuhoo Then this could be a bug with your Vivaldi 7.5.3735.54.
I do not know how to fix.
My idea is:
Remove the broken IMAP account in Settings → Mail → Accounts
Restart
Open Settings → Mail → Accounts
Re-Add the mail account again
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
Found VB-93424: IMAP connection error - unexpected character at position 74. Related to qq. It was closed Cannot Reproduce.
I've seen the unexpected character error in the past, well after the accounts have been added to the Vivaldi Mail client and at various positions. My observation is that they eventually clear up on their own.