@ liuhoo Then this could be a bug with your Vivaldi 7.5.3735.54.

I do not know how to fix.

My idea is:

Remove the broken IMAP account in Settings → Mail → Accounts

Restart

Open Settings → Mail → Accounts

Re-Add the mail account again

Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.

Once that is done, share the bug number you got by bug report mail.

And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".

Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.