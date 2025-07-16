-
thesteiner23
Not sure what is causing this. More than a handful of times throughout my work day my Vivaldi window will randomly decide to expend to full screen. I will minimize it to approximately half of my screen and 15-30 minutes later its full screen again. It is happening over and over.
Troubleshooting steps so far:
- Removed all of my extensions to see if that makes a difference, it does not
- Computer reboot
- Already fully updated but uninstalled and re-installed the browser and its still happening.
Not sure what to do from here.
@thesteiner23 Are you double-clicking the top of the window? Standard shortcut in most OSs to maximize (not the same as full-screen as the window still has a tab bar, etc.) If actual full-screen ... hmm, there is a way a tab can set itself to full-screen (many video players contain a button for this) so perhaps an extension?
thesteiner23
I thought it might be extension based as well. I temp removed my extensions and it still happened.
It is having the same outcome as double clicking the top of the window. Didnt think that maybe its something with my mouse accidentally clicking when I am not aware. Thanks goign to look into that!
Might this be the new feature of macOS working? Does it happen when you grab the title bar and abut (push) it against the top of the screen?
I don't know details of this feature, but accidental window maximization has been happening to me, not only with Vivaldi but also with all other apps.