-
wintercoast
This seems to have disappeared for me, but occasionally re-appears. Has there been a design change? I can't recall exactly when it started happening. I'm on 7.5 last but one minor update.
I notice that if you left-click to open in the panel, you can then right-click to open open in new tab, etc.
Whereas I used to be able to just right-click on the icon to get those options.
-
Pesala Ambassador
-
wintercoast
@Pesala There's nothing in there that answers my question. What I'm referring to is this.
The top three entries (specifically 'Open in >'), which are now appearing but sometimes they don't. Since I last posted I have swapped workspaces a couple of times so it may be an oddity caused by that.
Edit: on further investigation it seems random. On some panel icons I can get that menu, on others it doesn't appear. I get
So Open in and Copy Panel Address go missing.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@wintercoast They changed the Tab Context Menu, so I jumped to the conclusion that you meant that. Sorry about that.
I use the latest SnapShot version, which is similar. I have the Open in and Copy Panel Address wherever it applies, but it only applies where there is a URL to open or copy. It doesn’t apply to the Translate Panel, or Mail/Contacts Panel, for example.
There may be some bugs in the latest Stable build. They released three minor updates already. Maybe someone else, who is more familiar with the Stable build, can help.
-
wintercoast
@Pesala said in What happened to "right-click side panel - open in new or current tab...":
but it only applies where there is a URL to open or copy
Specifically, I have a bunch of Chat AIs in my panel and it's these where the behaviour is unpredictable, where previously the "Open in" was appearing.