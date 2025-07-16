@ mpeter2048 said in Vivaldi SAFE probléma !:

I recently noticed a problem with Vivaldi where a download was initiated from outside.

Vivaldi does not download itself malware. May be you installed some bad Chrome extension or freeware app.

I suggest to download Malwarebytes, run it to scan your PC.

@ mpeter2048 said in Vivaldi SAFE probléma !:

I'd rather send the message to the developers!

@ mpeter2048 The Vivaldi developers can not help you when you downloaded and opened a suspicious file in your Windows.

//EDIT: And Vivaldi does not open such downloaded file by itself. If you had used Open in Save Download popup, its is to late.

We have no knowledge on such security issue with Vivaldi 7.5.3735.54.