mpeter2048
@mpeter2048 Welcome to our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
@mpeter2048 Please describe your issue in English in our support forum. I do not speak Magyar languages.
mpeter2048
I'd rather send the message to the developers!
I recently noticed a problem with Vivaldi where a download was initiated from outside.
Vivaldi does not download itself malware. May be you installed some bad Chrome extension or freeware app.
I suggest to download Malwarebytes, run it to scan your PC.
I'd rather send the message to the developers!
@mpeter2048 The Vivaldi developers can not help you when you downloaded and opened a suspicious file in your Windows.
//EDIT: And Vivaldi does not open such downloaded file by itself. If you had used Open in Save Download popup, its is to late.
We have no knowledge on such security issue with Vivaldi 7.5.3735.54.
We don't understand each other very well
Try to explain where i can help you.
I understand everything. My English is not perfect. I can't describe it precisely. Every THX!
yngve Vivaldi Team
@mpeter2048 As @DoctorG already mentioned, Vivaldi does not download files on its own (except our own updates, which are digitally signed).
Antivirus software still need to have a sample reported to their vendor before it can be distributed in updates on clients. If it is brand new they cannot recognize it (the filename did not result in any matches on Startpage).
The fact that you, if I understand you correctly, saw this happen in two different browsers around the same time, suggests that you may already have some malware on your computer; an alternative is that you accessed the same web site in both, and it (or their advertisers or another affiliate site) have been hijacked by an attacker and serving drive-by downloads.
In general, the rule is: NEVER open/run downloads you did not expect.
