Hello,

I've been using Vivaldi for a long time now, and appreciate its flexibility! I have one issue that would be great if there is a workaround for.

I have Workspaces with certain key websites that I use frequently for different types of tasks. However, what ends up happening is that in the course of work, I'll potentially generate many new tabs, sometimes without even realizing it. Then, when I come back, I can't find my way around as well, because of all the clutter added to my tab list.

I know I can take the time to go through and close them all, but wouldn't it be better if these tabs created by following links were kept separate by default in something like a "history" list? Most of the time, I don't need to preserve them, but I end up doing so, because they get mixed in with my various standard tabs (that I would like to be in a fixed place), and I don't necessarily notice that they've been created, so when I see them, I have to check them out again to see if it is something I need to keep, which I don't usually want to take the time to do.

Ideally, I'd have a dashboard where I can organize the speed dials with my own icons/colors, putting them where I want on the dashboard, etc. so that I can have a self-arranged layout. I haven't been able to make much use of the speed dial feature, because they are too rigid. I need more than a favicon. I have several different links to our local website that all have the same favicon, but I would like a different icon to distinguish them. And I also want to place them freely on the desktop.

I guess I'm asking for a lot... I've heard of a custom dashboard feature, but I didn't see anywhere that described how to set it up. Any help to guide me in the right direction would be appreciated.

Sorry for the long message.

Ray