assurbanipalle
I have about ten extensions, maybe almost twenty.
I can't remember all their names just from the icon.
All browsers show the name next to the icon.
How do you make Vivaldi display this?
@assurbanipalle As setting not yet, but we have a modification for that
You can always use your mouse and hover on the icons, the name will be displayed.
Then you can go to
chrome://system
locate extensions, press expand button to show all the extensions by name and id
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
No they don't. None of the browsers I have does that.
How do you make Vivaldi display this?
Just hover the icon.
assurbanipalle
I meant to see the name here
assurbanipalle
what?
ALL browser show names
firefox
brave
opera
How do you make Vivaldi display this?
Just hover the icon.
uncomfortable, not immediate
If I am looking for an extension I have to wait two seconds above each image, so to find an extension it takes me also ten minutes
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
You didn't specify you were talking about the extensions drop-down menu.
Vivaldi doesn't have that menu.
@assurbanipalle As setting not yet, but we have a modification for that
And what about opening chrome://extensions (Ctrl-Shift-E) or adding it to the webpanels as a workaround?
