Some FOSS apps, recommended for Windows users

Hellzerg Optimizer, maybe the best tool to debloat Windows, eliminating safe all the services "To improve the Userexperience" which nobody needs, spyware, trials and other crap which Windows has by default

Portmaster, excelent tool to monitor al the network traffic and block the unwanted ones, DNScrypt and customizable dynamic filters, optional (paid) SPN service (something like a VPN on steroids)

WindHawk, something like an userscript Manager, which permits to modify the whole Windows GUI, full customizable, changes are instant, no reboot needed.

Rainmeter, admin themes and widgets (clocks, launchbars, system monitores, calendars, etc) to the Windows Desktop.

SMPlayer, feature rich multimedia player, desktop client for streaming sites (eg. YT and others). Similar to the VLC player, but way faster and easier to handle.

ShareX, one of the best screenshot/cast, productivity tool out there, among with the ShareX extension in Vivaldi an killer app.

CrowTranslate, multiengine translation tool (KDE)