Hello Vivaldi team,

First of all, thank you for creating such a powerful and customizable browser. I've been enjoying Vivaldi on Android, and I truly appreciate the level of control it gives users.

That said, I’d love to request a small but important feature: Please consider adding an option to hide the "Panel" icon in the bottom toolbar on Android.

Personally, I don’t use the panel feature very often, and the icon takes up valuable space in the bottom bar. Having the ability to disable or hide it (as we can with other UI elements in Vivaldi) would help optimize the interface for those of us who prefer a cleaner look.

I hope the team can consider this for a future update. Thanks again for your hard work!

OS: Android 15

Device: Xiaomi 15

Browser version: 7.5 (latest)