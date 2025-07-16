Now the Vivaldi mouse gestures have no drag tracks, so it is difficult to know what feature is triggered, I often make mistakes or not work with some mouse gestures.

If it have drag tracks, I can see the trajectory when I hold down the right button and drag, so it's easy to trigger mouse gestures what I setup, of course don't make mistakes.

Many browser have this feature, Microsoft Edge, Catsxp, Maxthon, the mouse gestures extensions of Chrome, it makes mouse gestures more ease to use.

I think Vivaldi can also support this feature, you can modify the tracks what you like, the color, thickness, styles, and more. It makes Vivaldi better to use.