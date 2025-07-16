-
Now the Vivaldi mouse gestures have no drag tracks, so it is difficult to know what feature is triggered, I often make mistakes or not work with some mouse gestures.
If it have drag tracks, I can see the trajectory when I hold down the right button and drag, so it's easy to trigger mouse gestures what I setup, of course don't make mistakes.
Many browser have this feature, Microsoft Edge, Catsxp, Maxthon, the mouse gestures extensions of Chrome, it makes mouse gestures more ease to use.
I think Vivaldi can also support this feature, you can modify the tracks what you like, the color, thickness, styles, and more. It makes Vivaldi better to use.
Pesala Ambassador
@road0001 Please vote for the existing feature requests: Mouse Gesture Trails and Mouse Gesture Visual Hints.
Tip: If you enable the Status Bar, the executed command is briefly displayed in the Status Bar.
