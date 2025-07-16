-
@SJDHKAJ Some extension can create such web panel in Vivaldi's panel bar.
Pesala Ambassador
@SJDHKAJ Why?
@DoctorG I think the action of adding a panel must be completely controlled by the user, is there a way to turn this feature off?
@SJDHKAJ said in Automatically added blank web panel:
I think the action of adding a panel must be completely controlled by the user
There is no interface in Chromium core and Vivaldi to achieve this.
You need to investigate which or your extensions causes this and ask the extension author for change of extension.
You mean I can customize the toolbar, but I can't prevent extensions from modifying my toolbar?
@SJDHKAJ said in Automatically added blank web panel:
but I can't prevent extensions from modifying my toolbar?
I do not know how to prevent a extension to add a panel. If a extension itself does not have such setting, then there is no force to disable adding of a panel.