wengkitt10
Please add an optional “Use my current location” switch to the Weather widget.
Current situation
• The widget only accepts a manually-entered city or ZIP code.
• If I travel, the forecast stays tied to my home town unless I open Settings and update it.
Requested change
- A simple toggle in the weather widget
Auto-detect location
- When enabled, the widget queries the browser’s built-in geolocation API once per session (or on browser start-up) and fills the city field automatically.
- The existing manual city field remains available and becomes grayed-out when auto-detect is on; turning the toggle off restores it.
- Respect the global “Ask before accessing location” permission, so users who refuse the prompt simply fall back to the manual way.
Benefits
• No stale forecasts when traveling.
• Zero extra clicks for users who want live location.
• Fully opt-in, so privacy-minded users can leave it disabled.
Thanks for considering this small improvement!
