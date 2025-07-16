-
wengkitt10
Summary
Add a lightweight, built-in annotation layer to Vivaldi’s existing “Capture” tool so users can draw on screenshots before saving, sharing or copying—matching the streamlined workflow Microsoft Edge already offers.
User Story
As a power-user who spends all day in Vivaldi, I frequently need to highlight UI bugs, give design feedback, or whip up quick tutorials. Right now I must save the screenshot, open an external editor, annotate, re-save, then drag the file back into Vivaldi to share. Edge solves this with one click; I’d like Vivaldi to do the same while keeping our distinct look-and-feel.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@wengkitt10 This is a duplicate of Graphic Tools in Screenshot Feature, which is tagged as WILL NOT DO.
-
PPathduck moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests