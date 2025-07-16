@ barbudo2005 : That's not what that issue is about, and it's not solved by any CSS overrides - believe me, I tried all of them. Yours also break more precise/smaller font positions on various sites, and largely do nothing to the actual issue apart from that. The problem lives in the browser's text rendering engine and needs to be compiled in manually (change to two lines of the Skia build variables), because, specifically for Linux, the font gamma values are set wrong in Chromium.

Also, -webkit-font-smoothing does nothing here, as it is a macOS-only prop. So all you are doing is messing with font geometry - which creates its own issues, including performance ones.

See this thread.