Ruarí Supporters Vivaldi Team
This update includes security updates from Chromium upstream, including “CVE-2025-6558: Incorrect validation of untrusted input in ANGLE and GPU”, along with fixes for link dragging and camera/mic permissions.
Click here to see the full blog post
olli Vivaldi Team Patron
stardepp Translator Ambassador
Hello. Will your browser ever check passwords for leaks? Thank you.
Pesala Ambassador
@sergeu71 I doubt it. There are websites for those kinds of checks
@pesala: Websites are not as convenient as the built-in option.
Still no VB-117755 "[Linux] Adjust font anti-aliasing parameters"? Waiting eagerly every update haha.
barbudo2005
Install Stylus:
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/stylus/clngdbkpkpeebahjckkjfobafhncgmne?pli=1
And use this code:
/*LEGIBILITY*/ * {text-rendering: geometricPrecision !important; -webkit-font-smoothing: subpixel-antialiased !important; font-optical-sizing: auto !important;}
@barbudo2005: That's not what that issue is about, and it's not solved by any CSS overrides - believe me, I tried all of them. Yours also break more precise/smaller font positions on various sites, and largely do nothing to the actual issue apart from that. The problem lives in the browser's text rendering engine and needs to be compiled in manually (change to two lines of the Skia build variables), because, specifically for Linux, the font gamma values are set wrong in Chromium.
Also,
-webkit-font-smoothingdoes nothing here, as it is a macOS-only prop. So all you are doing is messing with font geometry - which creates its own issues, including performance ones.
See this thread.
HoodiesForever
I updated Vivaldi in the last couple of days, and all of a sudden (like, hours later), my workspaces all show up, but they all show 0 tabs. Is anybody else experiencing this? I've gone through the Vivaldi troubleshooting that was applicable: quit/restarted, restarted my system, toggled off extensions ... and everything is just empty.