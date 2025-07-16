New Tab button placement near the last tab instead of at the right most of the screen?
Is there a way to move the new tab "+" sign on the tab bar near the last tab instead of being at the far right? Similar to how vivaldi works on PC?
Also, is there no option to create a tab stack by dragging the tab toward another tab like on the PC version?
Thanks.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
These options are unfortunately not available in Vivaldi on Android.
You can make a feature request for the new tab button position on https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/136/mobile-feature-requests.
There already is a feature request for stacking tabs with drag and drop, which you can upvote here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/88695/stack-tabs-with-drag-and-drop.