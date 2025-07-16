Checkbox/option to completely replace tab bar with "Windows and Tabs" interface from panel
-
antihysteresis Patron
The vertical tab interface is nice, but IMHO the "Windows and Tabs" interface from the panel/sidebar is far more powerful/useful to the point it renders the former simply redundant; as such I'd like to have a checkbox/option in the settings to completely replace the normal vertical (or horizontal, for that matter) tab bar with basically a fixed-position version of the "Windows and Tabs" panel from the sidebar.
That has two main benefits over simply shrinking the tab bar down to minimum size and using the panel in the sidebar normally (which appears to be the closest approximation users can currently set up) - #1 it saves some screen real estate and looks slicker, but #2 it would allow using the other sidebar panels at the same time as the "Windows and Tabs" interface.
I made a couple mockup images (using an image editor) to convey the general idea of what I think the interface should look like with my proposed option enabled (first image has the sidebar set on the right, second has it set on the left). See below:
I'd hope that said feature would be relatively simple to implement, but I know from experience that - particularly when it comes to programming - things that look simple on the surface aren't necessarily so in practice.
Anyone have any comments/thoughts on the matter?
-
@antihysteresis I think this would generally be made possible if two panels were allowed, see the existing feature request here https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/44798/two-panels-sidebars-at-the-same-time
-
@antihysteresis Your images (and links) don't work, but I've always wondered why they needed both.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@antihysteresis There is no need for any checkbox, just hide the Tab Bar from the view menu. Set the Window Panel to Floating and Separate Width.
I assume that most users who would use the vertical Tab Bar open lots of tabs and workspaces.
The only other issue to resolve is how to view two panels at once. Two panels would take up real-estate, and reduce the number of tabs/windows/workspaces one could view without scrolling. The Downloads Dropdown can be displayed on the Address Bar.
-
I think there is a problem with the Android and PC interoperability!
-
@Wfniux welcome to the forum. Did you mean to start a new thread? I don't see the connection to the windows panel on the right side on desktop... If you do start a new thread for your topic, please give more details. It's unclear what you are referring to.
@Pesala I don't think that's a good solution, the request as I understand it is to have the windows panel instead of the tab bar open permanently, and additionally to have access to the panels
@sgunhouse the images show for me.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@WildEnte said in Checkbox/option to completely replace tab bar with "Windows and Tabs" interface from panel:
The request as I understand it is to have the windows panel instead of the tab bar open permanently, and additionally to have access to the panels.
Unless you hide the Panel Toolbar, the Windows and Tabs panel is permanently available — just click on the icon to manage your tabs. The other panels are similarly always available — just click on the notes panel to manage your notes, or the bookmark icon to manage your bookmarks.
I don’t see a good case for viewing two panels at once. Multitasking is a myth. People may have two eyes and two hands, but they only have one brain.
-
@Pesala permanently available means: the panel is always open (like the tab bar, it's always there), regardless of whether or not another panel is opened. As I understand the wish, the vertical tab bar should be entirely replaced by the content of the panel. But it shouldn't act like a panel.
-
antihysteresis Patron
@sgunhouse Sorry, the links were working when I posted it... looks like ImgBB decided to break them. Here are some different links, using an image host that hopefully sucks less.
-
antihysteresis Patron
@Pesala Sure, the Windows and Tabs panel is permanently available, but it's not permanently on-screen, which is what I'd like.
Re: "no case for viewing two panels at once": I disagree. Sure, multitasking is a myth. But you know what isn't? The limitations of human working memory - a normal human can only recall about 7 "chunks" of information at once; someone with memory issues might only be able to do one or two. If you're using, say, the Notes panel in conjunction with the Tasks panel and need to cross-reference a lot, currently the only option is to frequently click back and forth, holding the info you need from the other panel in memory as you do so - which makes tasks much more memory-intensive (not good for people with memory issues), and moving the mouse is a lot slower than moving your eyes.
Being able to have them both on-screen at once would be very useful in any situation that requires a lot of cross-referencing.
To give a practical analogy: could you imagine trying to drive a stick shift if you only had one gauge, and you had to hit a button to switch it back and forth between displaying your speed (km/h) and engine RPM? That'd be such a pain.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@antihysteresis said in Checkbox/option to completely replace tab bar with "Windows and Tabs" interface from panel:
It's not permanently on-screen, which is what I'd like.
Then set it to non-floating.
Open the notes in a new tab; then you can view notes side-by-side with the Windows and Tabs. The same goes for Bookmarks, Calendar, and History.
@antihysteresis said in Checkbox/option to completely replace tab bar with "Windows and Tabs" interface from panel:
an image host that hopefully sucks less
You can upload images to this forum using the last icon on the message reply toolbar.