The vertical tab interface is nice, but IMHO the "Windows and Tabs" interface from the panel/sidebar is far more powerful/useful to the point it renders the former simply redundant; as such I'd like to have a checkbox/option in the settings to completely replace the normal vertical (or horizontal, for that matter) tab bar with basically a fixed-position version of the "Windows and Tabs" panel from the sidebar.

That has two main benefits over simply shrinking the tab bar down to minimum size and using the panel in the sidebar normally (which appears to be the closest approximation users can currently set up) - #1 it saves some screen real estate and looks slicker, but #2 it would allow using the other sidebar panels at the same time as the "Windows and Tabs" interface.

I made a couple mockup images (using an image editor) to convey the general idea of what I think the interface should look like with my proposed option enabled (first image has the sidebar set on the right, second has it set on the left). See below:

I'd hope that said feature would be relatively simple to implement, but I know from experience that - particularly when it comes to programming - things that look simple on the surface aren't necessarily so in practice.

Anyone have any comments/thoughts on the matter?