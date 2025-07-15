I've noticed that sometimes the URL in the address bar turns into a clickable link (e.g. is underlined and the mouse pointer changes to a little hand pointing up, the same as when you point to a text link on a web page). At other times the URL acts normally (e.g. not underlined and the mouse pointer changes to an I-Beam). I've found that when the URL is a link, then I can alt-tab away from the browser window and alt-tab back to it and the URL changes back to normal.

Here's an example of what it looks like when it's a link:



This is a problem for me as I often want to click in the URL, highlight part of it, and copy it to the clipboard. But when the URL is in this link state then you can't click and drag to highlight just part of it. Instead the whole URL gets dragged out of the address bar.

This doesn't happen all of the time, just some of the time, and I can't see any pattern to when it happens. Seems to happen on all sorts of URLs (.html, .jpg, .png, .php, etc).

Does anyone know what this feature is called and what it's intended use is? Can I turn it off?

I'm running Vivaldi 7.5.3735.47 (Stable channel) on Linux Mint.