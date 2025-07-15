I have multiple tab stacks and single row tabs.

When the window is fullscreen, I try to navigate across tabs, and when I click on a tab, it's not a perfect point and click. There will be a slight click and drag when I select a tab. Vivaldi treats it as tab detach action and the tab is detached from the main window.

If it's a tab stack, the stack is completely vanished.

If the tab comes out, I try to restore the full screen window in an attempt to attach the only tab back to original window. It does work sometimes and other times, it doesn't.

It's really frustrating when working on Vivaldi that's fullscreen.

Strangely, this doesn't happen when the window is not fullscreen. The tab detach/attach problem still exists when the window is not fullscreen, but atleast, the tab does not come out of window by clicking on the tab instead of the dragging it out.

Why is such a big issue left out untreated for so long? I have been facing it for almost 2 years.