RadekPilich
How do you go about remapping keyboard shortcuts?
The constant searching for, filtering and navigating between items owning the shortcuts and items I want to set the shortcuts to is not really good experience for me.
Is the settings search capable of responding to something like AND/OR, wildcards, regex?
IDEA - would be very helpful if pressing a given shortcut while in the settings menu would navigate to that shortcut!
Of course only after enabling a toggle in the Keyboard setting section.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@RadekPilich When I set up Vivaldi I delete all shortcuts manually and then enter them anew. I have suggested before that there should be an “unset all” option. It’s painful because the search is slow and blocks input while searching.
Pesala Ambassador
@RadekPilich One can search for part of the shortcut:
@Pesala Not sure how are you doing it, but it doesn't seem to work for me. I've tried with and without spaces, correct and incorrect case.....
EDIT: now it works on a third try..... weird
@RadekPilich @luetage did a nice script to get an overview at https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/96814/backup-keyboard-cheat-sheet?_=1712777775865.
Save it as html or markdown, hope it helps.
@bariton @luetage nice one, thanks!
Actually all I needed right know is the keyboard cheat sheet, so I can have it opened next to the actual keyboard settings and do the remapping.
Now I only wish the search filtering was a little bit less dumb, i.e. not show all the +shift and +space commands for "+s" search.
And that the keyboard cheat sheet would have a cross on hoover on each shortcut to easily remove that assignment.
@RadekPilich You could use Notepad++ to search the file with regex.
RadekPilich
@bariton Yes, that's what I wanted to do, but not need for that, as the cheat sheet + settings already provide dual pane dual search interface. Now if only it was possible to simply delete assignments via the cheat sheet as well, that would make the remapping much easier.
solidsnake Ambassador
@RadekPilich said in Workflow for remapping keyboard shorcuts:
I've tried with and without spaces, correct and incorrect case.....
Works only with lowercase. Same for function keys. Modifier can also be omitted, for ex, search for
+f5.