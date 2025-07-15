-
Why does one have to Tab 18 times to get from the Forum Title to the type-in dialog to write a post?
Someone needs to fix that.
I can understand "Discard" & "Hide Preview" but after those we should be able to get directly into this box.
I do not use a mouse with my laptop and depend on the keyboard to navigate & edit as my touchpad is so sensitive a slight breeze will set off a click.
Consider enabling Settings > Keyboard > Spatial Navigation , as shown below, and then use
W,
A,
S,
Dkeys to navigate page.
@greybeard You could also consider a keyboard-focused extension like Vimium or Surfingkeys.
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/surfingkeys/gfbliohnnapiefjpjlpjnehglfpaknnc
Personally I think such extensions are a bit overkill in Vivaldi, as they have tons of options and hotkeys that might interfere with Vivaldi's defaults. But having link highlighting is a super-efficient way to browse.
I use my own "personal" extension:
https://github.com/Pathduck/spatialnavigation
Here I would only hit 'S' to reply for instance:
The forum made by NodeBB community has really a bad interface for keyboard users.
The best way is to use Spatial Navigation keys to get better accessibility.
@DoctorG
I do have "Spatial Navigation" checked. Will have learn to use it more effectively.