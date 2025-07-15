I upgraded from Vivaldi 7.1 to 7.5 last week and I couldn't migrate tab context menu because of the tab menu cleanup. When redoing my old tab menu, I faced a few bugs. The commands mentioned below are in vivaldi:settings/appearance > Menu customization > Tab > Commands > Application Commands.

Bug 1 (VB-118712):

In v7.1 I could move tabs between my two workspaces seamlessly. In v7.5, moving selected tabs from the default workspace to 2nd workspace with "Move Selected Tabs to Workspace 2" doesn't work and tabs from the 2nd workspace can't be moved to the 1st workspace.

Bug 2 (VB-118711):

In v7.1, I had "Reload Tab Stack" and "Close Tab Stack" as clickable options in my tab context menu. In v7.5, when "Reload Tab Stack" and "Close Tab Stack" are added to Content area, they are invisible, cannot be moved around or removed from the Content area, and impact re-ordering of other commands. The options are added to tab menu (when I right-click on a stack), but they do not appear in the Content area at all.

Video walkthrough (Bug 1 explained in 0:16, Bug 2 explained in 1:25).

Download files of tab context menus for both v7.1 and v7.5.

I have reported these with vivaldi.com/bugreport. Hope these get fixed!