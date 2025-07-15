I just deleted an important email (My fault) and tried to move it back to the Inbox.

I got a message saying I could not move messages from this folder.

Always used to be able to do this.

Can this be fixed.

Vivaldi on PCLinuxOS

Vivaldi 7.5.3735.47 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)

Revision 4c501753f91f270a479cd57616a2d35b4fc86b17

OS Linux

P.S.

Sorry may have posted to the wrong area. Please move if this is the case.