greybeard Ambassador
I just deleted an important email (My fault) and tried to move it back to the Inbox.
I got a message saying I could not move messages from this folder.
Always used to be able to do this.
Can this be fixed.
Vivaldi on PCLinuxOS
Vivaldi 7.5.3735.47 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision 4c501753f91f270a479cd57616a2d35b4fc86b17
OS Linux
P.S.
Sorry may have posted to the wrong area. Please move if this is the case.
@greybeard When you say you wanted to move the message, did you try to move the email (e.g. by drag and drop) from the account's trash folder to the account's inbox in the All Accounts section?
I have never tried this and am not aware that it was ever possible (it might have been, I just don't know about it). All I ever do to undelete an email is to use the undelete function in the right-click menu...
greybeard Ambassador
@WildEnte
It appears the message was correct in that when I went to Trash folder to Move it... The Trash folder was EMPT, nothing in it so nothing to Move.
Dunno how I did that :doh :Slap_forehead