bugreport id:VB-118710
First, turn off 'Enable keyboard shortcuts' in the settings, and then in PAGE “https://keyboardkeytest.com ” , there are 3 key combinations: Ctrl+W, Ctrl+T, Ctrl+N, which do not respond ， may have been eaten by he browser.
Press and hold the Ctrl key, then press the other keys in sequence. Only the W, T, and N keys have no response
RadekPilich
I had the same issue the other day.
Turned out it was one of the extensions that took the shortcut, so look into that as well.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@qdzhaov Take a look at
vivaldi:settings/keyboard/and the browser priority shortcuts section. These shortcuts are listed there by default. I wonder whether this could be a bug.
Pesala Ambassador
@qdzhaov Look at the bottom of the Keyboard section of settings for the Browser Priority Shortcuts.
@Pesala thanks ,i get it.