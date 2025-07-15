Manual import bookmarks etc. from Chrome takeout download? And some more.....
Yes I totaly new to Vivaldi [noob]
I used Thorium (which I still use as backbone for now), which wasn't recognized during install Vivaldi, so no import of bookmarks/historie* etc. And instead of install Chrome before install Vivaldi, I choose to download all the information* via Takeout of Google. Which I have local now. But so far I can't find the manual option to import those files? Or do I need to install Chrome first before it is possible to import the information (files)?
Is there a tool or something to validate the extensions I used before, because I can understand there extensions which are not necessary anymore within Vivaldi due to way it is build, like ClearURLs; Privacy Badger; Privacy Test; Ublock etc.
While typing this, I can't find the option for spell check in English, because most of the words now red underlined, my English aint that bad, but sometimes it just handy to have the spell automatic checking?
TwilightGarden
@Chocka
A few possibilities.
If you can export the bookmarks from Thorium as an HTML file, you can import them into Vivaldi.
Do you know how Google exported your files in Takeout? If you are lucky, it may be in HTML format that Vivaldi can import.
(ADDENDUM: Google Takeout apparently exports your Chrome Bookmarks in HTML format. On https://takeout.google.com/?pli=1 , look for the section on Chrome and click on "Multiple Formats")
If you list the extensions you use, we can probably tell you which you don't need because it is built into Vivaldi (like gestures). You should be able to install ClearURLs, Privacy Badger, Privacy Test, ublock Origin from the Chrome Web Store at https://chromewebstore.google.com
@TwilightGarden said in Manual import bookmarks etc. from Chrome takeout download? And some more.....:
- If you list the extensions you use, we can probably tell you which you don't need because it is built into Vivaldi (like gestures). You should be able to install ClearURLs, Privacy Badger, Privacy Test, ublock Origin from the Chrome Web Store at https://chromewebstore.google.com
The list
- ClearURLs
- Dark Reader
- Privacy Badger
- Privacy Test
- Protect My Choice
- Ublock Origin
- Summarize
TwilightGarden
@Chocka
None of the extensions you mention have native equivalents in Vivaldi desktop. You should check the Chrome Web Store for them (link in previous comment).
Vivaldi android does not support extensions as far as I know.
uBlock Origin is better than Vivaldi's native ad and tracker blocker (though you should try Vivaldi's anyway).
- While typing this, I can't find the option for spell check in English, because most of the words now red underlined, my English aint that bad, but sometimes it just handy to have the spell automatic checking?
I found a link to : "Vivaldi Translate - Private translation on desktop and Android" But if I download from the link, I just get the Vivaldi browser? Tried to find the icon from the first picture which is shown on the page of the link, but that option I can't find in the browser. Also read somewhere I need to put the spell checker on in the settings, but there I can't find it???
Imported bookmarks from file was a succes. But if I turn on Bookmark Bar, and I drag a bookmark from the imported folder to the bookmarks bar. Is it automatically added to the bookmarks quick access folder? That's not what I intended. Am I misinterpreting how this works—that the bookmark only appears in the bar—or do I need to adjust something to make it work as I described?
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@Chocka Read about managing bookmarks in Vivaldi:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/bookmarks-speed-dial/bookmarks/
And the Bookmark Bar:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/bookmarks-speed-dial/bookmarks-bar/