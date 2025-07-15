-
Is my Vivaldi broken?
When i am on DDG page and have something in its search field, i can not jump to pos 1 or end of string to edit the search term.
DDG inserts first or last of its suggestions.
Strange. Never had such before.
//EDIT: OMG! Other browsers fail, too.
That is some stupid new feature of DDB search page.
Can this be deactivated?
@DoctorG
I don't have any issue.
Or, I didn't understand you well?
https://drive.proton.me/urls/3MZWH2QBMW#rdMVAWwFE8aW
@ThePfromtheO Mark text in forum
Context menu Search with DuckDuckGo (DDG)
On DDG page hit Tab to focus search field
Hit Pos1 to jump to start of text
For me Vivaldi inserts first of DDG suggestion dropdown.
@DoctorG said in Search field on DuckDuckGo page fails f.ex. use of keys Pos1 or End:
For me Vivaldi inserts first of DDG suggestion dropdown.
Yes, was able to reproduce.
Just that, as you said earlier, it does this in any browser.
@DoctorG didn't find any setting to change this
Crazy DDG. I should change to Startpage.
@ThePfromtheO OK, thanks for testing.
Seem DDG has changed its search page.
And same issue on noai.duckduckgo.com .
@DoctorG Do you use it as the default search engine?
@ThePfromtheO yes, duckduckgo.com is the defaul.
@DoctorG
And, you most probably know that it's based on other search engines
@ThePfromtheO I know.
Crazy, the issue with Pos1 and End key happens only if search for long texts, a few words work.
Weird DDG page.
Not a browser issue.
@DoctorG OK. I usually don't use it because they are privacy-nightmare ones.
⋮
I can reproduce issue
and toggling Block Trackers and Ads resolve issue.
EDIT:
DuckDuckGo resolved issue
@yojimbo274064400
@DoctorG He is right
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
The devs need to check when they are back from tehier vacansies.
-
ThePfromtheO Ambassador Translator
@DoctorG Just toggling seems to be enough for me (i.e. it seems to be enough to only change the blocking state.). Now it works as normal with Blocking enabled
-
Seems my testing coincide with fix DuckDuckGo did as other profiles with Block Trackers and Ads enabled worked without toggling. So there is no bug to report.
-
Means what? Page works now?
-
Yes; I did nothing in those profiles and search field behaved correctly.