I have an issue with vivaldi where the menu doesn't get the system theme I have I have done troubleshooting with Claude, and it seems that indeed the issue was with the Preferences file in the configs where the system_theme was set to 0, changing it to 1 solves the problem but for some reason vivaldi keeps overwriting it to 0 again and again.

Additionally, while troubleshooting part of the troubleshooting was to rename the Local State I chose Local State Old, I then started found that I have lost most of the things, so I renamed "Local State Old" to "Local State" but all my extensions are lost now, and I get this error "Your file couldn’t be accessed

It may have been moved, edited, or deleted.

ERR_FILE_NOT_FOUND"

I need to fix the system_theme issue and restore my extensions, I really don't want to have to manually install all of theme, there must be an easier way.

I tried to log out and log in again for sync but that did not restore them.