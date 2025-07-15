When you've encountered a bug in the browser or on one of our websites that you can consistently trigger and troubleshooting hasn't helped, you can file a bug report with reproduction steps for the team to follow and additional information on https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/.

If you have questions about how things work or you're not sure if something's a bug or not, you should ask on our forum here or on other channels, where Vivaldi users and team are active (e.g., Reddit, Discord, Telegram, etc.)

When you're having an issue with your Vivaldi account, you can reach out to the Support team via a contact form at the end of Help pages about the account and web services here: https://help.vivaldi.com/services/.

There are additional ways to reach out to the team regarding other matters listed on https://vivaldi.com/contact/. Please only use these email addresses for the purpose they're intended for.