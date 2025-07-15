-
If I want to send my opinion or bug report to Vivakld team, I need to create forum account.
Why can I send my information on the main website with anonymous contact form?
I analyzed many different websites, how they allow users to contact with their stuff, and I realized that only few allow to send anonymous messages using www contact form. It shows who realy want to get freedback from users.
-
@neonix1 What do you need to send to Vivaldi Team?
Why anonymous?
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
When you've encountered a bug in the browser or on one of our websites that you can consistently trigger and troubleshooting hasn't helped, you can file a bug report with reproduction steps for the team to follow and additional information on https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/.
If you have questions about how things work or you're not sure if something's a bug or not, you should ask on our forum here or on other channels, where Vivaldi users and team are active (e.g., Reddit, Discord, Telegram, etc.)
When you're having an issue with your Vivaldi account, you can reach out to the Support team via a contact form at the end of Help pages about the account and web services here: https://help.vivaldi.com/services/.
There are additional ways to reach out to the team regarding other matters listed on https://vivaldi.com/contact/. Please only use these email addresses for the purpose they're intended for.
-
@DoctorG Nowadays I don't want to report anything.
But If I was a newbie on this site, and I want to ask, why I cannot create free email account on this site. Then, simple solution is to go to vivaldi.net and search contact section, and ask a question.
Without searching other form of contact, like forum (registration), blog (comments). Vivald team priority is to create good web browser, but good companies try to allow easy contact with its users.
Or if I want send suggestion that colorfully layout should be replaced with sterile white layout like Opera Presto.
-
@neonix1 said in Contact form:
I realized that only few allow to send anonymous messages using www contact form
Because this way you will get thousand and thousand of messages daily at the point the site owner are not able to handle the valid request sanymore and they will likely end in the spam so... several of them are just an hoax.
Being a forum user is usually more profitable both for bug reports and for devs.
-
@neonix1 said in Contact form:
send my information on the main website with anonymous contact form?
Then we would get thousands of AI generated reports that steals tester/dev team's time, time which can not be used to support real support requests or bug reports. Not fooling, other software developers suffer from such AI shit reports.
-
@DoctorG There are simple methods to filter AI bots. I personally don't like captcha, but simple user can survive captcha checking.
There could be special person in marketing area that will collect opinions and bug reports. Many companies who gives customer what they need, achieve bigger success than those that not interested of customers opinions. 90% of opinions probably will be not important. But 10% may be helpful.
-
@neonix1 said in Contact form:
There are simple methods to filter AI bots.
I do not talk about AI bots, i mean users who create with AI fake issue reports and contact requests.