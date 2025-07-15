-
fabrice38350
Bonjour j'utilise le navigateur Vivaldi sur LMDE6 et sur Windows , et avec Linux LMDE6 je rencontre des soucis avec votre navigateur internet exemple sur Twich si je veux follow et chaine ou prendre un sub à une chaine sa ne marche pas. Par contre sous Windows sa marche impec j'espère que ce problème sera réglé car je cherche à me passer de Windows.
mib2berlin Soprano
@fabrice38350
Hi, please only English in the international forum sections.
Hello I use the Vivaldi browser on LMDE6 and on Windows, and with Linux LMDE6 I encounter problems with your internet browser example on Twich if I want to follow and channel or take a sub to a channel it does not work. On the other hand, under Windows it works flawlessly, I hope that this problem will be resolved because I am trying to do without Windows.
