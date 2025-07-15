-
When I use notes for one word or one url it's very handy.
But when I use it as word processor it's not well designed.
I am thinking about something like separate window with notes aggregated like tabs. Every note is displayed like webpage. Nowadays notes area is very small area, I would like to extend it to full screeen or full window.
There could be also option to change font size in the seetting section.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@neonix1
Hi, check to open vivaldi:notes with vertical UI.
-
@mib2berlin 10q I was not aware of vivaldi://notes/
But how to get vertical view? I only get horizontal.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@neonix1 Use the button at top right of the notes list to toggle the layout.
-
yojimbo274064400
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests